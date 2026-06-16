Japan Emperor Naruhito Visits Dutch Palace Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Apeldoorn, Netherlands, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who is on an official trip to the Netherlands, visited Het Loo Palace on Monday, a museum adjacent to Het Oude Loo Castle, where he is staying with Empress Masako.

The museum building was constructed as a palace for the Dutch royal family in the 17th century. It is now open to the public as a museum.

During the visit to the museum in the afternoon, the Emperor viewed exhibits such as paintings by court painters and toured bedrooms and a chapel while receiving briefings from the museum's head, according to Japan's Imperial Household Agency.

The Empress did not attend the tour as she prepared herself for upcoming events, the agency said.

On Tuesday, the Emperor and Empress are scheduled to move to the Royal Palace Amsterdam in the capital of the European country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]