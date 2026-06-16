Japan-Linked Vessel Damaged in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--One of the 38 Japan-linked ships stranded in the Persian Gulf was confirmed to have damage after an unidentified impact on Saturday, it was learned Tuesday.

None of the ship's crew was injured, and the ship remains seaworthy, Japanese transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a press conference.

The other Japan-linked vessels were not affected, according to the transport ministry.

The incident marks the second case of damage to a Japan-linked vessel in the Persian Gulf since March, when a container ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. was damaged.

Following the latest incident, the ministry urged the Japanese Shipowners' Association on Sunday to ensure that ship operators thoroughly implement safety measures for vessels and crews in the area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]