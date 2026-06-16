Japan Likely to Enact Bill to Criminalize National Flag Vandalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, is highly likely to enact legislation that would criminalize vandalism of the national flag during its current session set to end next month, after two opposition parties backed the bill.

The Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, both opposition parties, joined the ruling coalition in submitting the bill to the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber, on Tuesday.

The opposition parties' backing paves the way for the bill's passage through the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, where the ruling bloc is a minority force. The Lower House is controlled by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

Diet deliberations on the bill are expected to center on deep-rooted concerns that the legislation violates the constitutionally protected freedom of belief and expression.

The bill calls for a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to 200,000 yen for publicly damaging the national flag "in a way that causes people to feel extremely uncomfortable or disgusted." Whether acts fall under the scope of punishable offenses will be determined objectively, without regard for intent and purpose.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]