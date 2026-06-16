Japan Lower House OKs Retrial System Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Tuesday passed a bill to revamp the country's retrial system.

At a plenary meeting, the bill to revise the criminal procedure law was approved by a majority vote, with support from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp and Sanseito.

The approval came after the bill was amended to include, in a supplementary provision, a ban on the use of evidence for purposes other than those intended and to include the disclosure of prosecutors' evidence lists among the items to be considered in the system's review every five years.

Now backed by opposition Sanseito, the government-sponsored bill is expected to be enacted within the current Diet session ending on July 17 after clearing the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, where the ruling coalition lacks a majority.

If enacted, this would mark the first revision to the retrial system since the criminal procedure law was established in 1948.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]