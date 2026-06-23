Nagasaki Hibakusha Recalls Wartime Encounters with Dutch POW

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Shohei Tsuiki, who survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945 at the age of 18, still remembers brief but unforgettable exchanges he had during World War II with a Dutch national detained by the former Japanese military.

In the summer of 1944, Tsuiki was a first-year student at a teacher training school in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, and had been mobilized to work at a shipyard in the village of Koyagi, now part of the city of Nagasaki. One day, during a break, he came across a group of foreign men working at the same shipyard.

Contact with foreigners was prohibited at the time. Even so, Tsuiki wanted to try out the English he had started learning. He asked one of the men whether he had a wife. The man, looking pleased, showed him a photograph of her.

After that first conversation, the man began speaking with him. Tsuiki learned that he was Dutch and had been taken prisoner by the Imperial Japanese military in the Dutch East Indies, present-day Indonesia.

"Looking back now, I asked him nothing but rude questions," Tsuiki, now 99, recalled. "He was truly just an ordinary person."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]