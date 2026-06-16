Japan's Sharp to Enter Wearables Market with Smartwatch, Ring

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch its first smartwatch and smart ring next month, marking a full-scale entry into the wearable device market.

As the market is believed to have stronger growth potential than the already saturated smartphone market, Sharp aims to make the wearable device business a new revenue stream.

"Sharp's entry will lead to the creation of new needs," Masaaki Nakae, head of the mobile communications business division, said at a product launch event.

The devices, to be released July 9, are "Karada Mate Watch" and "Karada Mate Ring." Users can manage their health by simply wearing the devices, which track their calorie intake and heart rate.

The wristwatch-type device automatically measures calorie intake based on fluid shifts and changes in sugar levels in the body and also monitors hydration levels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]