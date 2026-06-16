Japan Urges Israel to Exercise Maximum Restraint

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on Israel to "exercise maximum restraint" over the situation in the Middle East, expressing serious concern about the clashes between Israel and Lebanon.

During his telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, Motegi urged Israel to take appropriate action toward the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

Motegi also said that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Israel and Lebanon should be equally respected."

Sa'ar explained Israel's position, and the two foreign ministers agreed to continue close communication.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]