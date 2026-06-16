Japan, Netherlands Agree to Deepen Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Dutch counterpart, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, agreed Tuesday to deepen security cooperation between their countries.

At a meeting in Tokyo, the visiting Dutch minister expressed her interest in concluding a pact on the transfer of defense equipment and technologies with Japan. Koizumi responded positively.

They shared the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable and that cooperation in a highly effective way is essential. Koizumi welcomed the Dutch navy frigate De Ruyter's port call in Tokyo this time.

The governments of Japan and the Netherlands signed last December an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows mutual supplies of fuel and ammunition between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Dutch military. The ministers reaffirmed their aim of putting the agreement into effect at an early date.

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