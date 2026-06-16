SoftBank to Launch Cybersecurity Service in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch a domestic cybersecurity service to help companies detect vulnerabilities and take countermeasures.

The service uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies developed by OpenAI, the U.S. developer of ChatGPT.

SoftBank Group aims to support companies in strengthening their digital defense capabilities amid growing concerns over the misuse of advanced AI models, such as Claude Mythos, developed by U.S. startup Anthropic.

The service will identify vulnerabilities in security systems, support companies in drawing up guidelines for applying patches and propose methods for implementing those countermeasures.

SoftBank Group will initially offer the service to about 100 firms, including operators of important social infrastructure, such as finance and telecommunications.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]