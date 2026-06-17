CDP Lawmaker under Fire over Remarks on Japan SDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Chikage Koga, a lawmaker of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has been under fire for her recent remarks citing financial circumstances as a reason for joining the country's Self-Defense Forces.

Although she immediately retracted the remarks in question and apologized, criticism has poured in from both the ruling and opposition parties, prompting the CDP to issue a stern warning to her on Tuesday.

Koga, a lawmaker in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, said at a meeting of its Audit Committee on Monday, "Children from economically disadvantaged families join the SDF." She added, "No children from rich families become SDF members."

The former elementary school teacher made the remarks when she asked a question regarding a brochure for students that explains the SDF's activities.

Koga apologized after Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi protested her comments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]