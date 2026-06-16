Japan, U.S. Leaders Discuss Iran on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed the situation surrounding Iran during a brief conversation on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of Seven summit in France.

The two leaders did not discuss the possibility of dispatching Japan's Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East, according to Japanese government sources.

During their five-minute talks, Takaichi told Trump that she welcomed an agreement between the United States and Iran to end their ongoing armed conflict.

The two leaders affirmed that they will work together to implement a trade deal on U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods.

They also talked about the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including China, and agreed to maintain close communication.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]