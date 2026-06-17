Hokkaido Boat Operator Gets 5 Years over Deadly 2022 Sinking

Newsfrom Japan

Kushiro, Hokkaido, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A district court in Hokkaido sentenced the president of a local sightseeing boat operator to five years in prison on Wednesday over the deadly 2022 boat sinking in the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Kushiro District Court found Seiichi Katsurada, 62, guilty of professional negligence resulting in death. The five-year sentence was in line with the prosecution's demand.

The trial focused on whether Katsurada, who was not involved in navigating the KAZU I boat, had been able to foresee the accident off the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23, 2022, which left a total of 26 people dead or missing.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Takeo Mizukoshi rejected the defense's claim of innocence, concluding that the accident was foreseeable. The defense immediately appealed the sentence.

The judge noted that Katsurada failed to cancel the KAZU I's departure despite strong wind and high wave advisories in effect that day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]