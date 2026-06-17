G7 Leaders Agree to Cooperate in Crude Oil Transportation

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of Seven major powers have agreed to cooperate in the resumption of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil transportation route that has been effectively blockaded.

In a statement on geopolitical issues released early Wednesday, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union welcomed the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran to end their conflict.

The G7 summit, held in Evian, eastern France, is expected to wrap up later Wednesday by adopting multiple statements, including one on how to secure rare earths and other key minerals.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been at odds with European leaders who opposed the U.S. military operation against Iran.

However, the released G7 statement said that the multinational, independent and defensive initiative led by France and Britain “can play an important role to facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz by protecting merchant vessels, reassuring commercial shipping operators, and supporting verification that all mines are removed.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]