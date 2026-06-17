Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive at Royal Palace Amsterdam

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, currently on an official visit to the Netherlands, arrived at the Royal Palace Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon.

The Imperial couple were greeted by Dutch royal officials upon their arrival at the palace. They waved and smiled at tourists and local residents gathered in Dam Square in front of the palace, and then entered the building.

The couple, who arrived in the Netherlands on Saturday, had been staying at Het Oude Loo Castle, a royal residence in Apeldoorn, before traveling to Amsterdam.

On Wednesday morning, the Emperor and Empress are scheduled to attend a welcoming ceremony at Dam Square and offer flowers at a war memorial there. In the evening, they will attend a banquet hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace.

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