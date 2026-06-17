PM Takaichi Raps China's Export Restrictions on Japan at G7

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi criticized China's restrictions on critical mineral exports to Japan during the second day of the Group of Seven summit in France on Tuesday.

During a session on cooperation with emerging and developing economies in the Global South, Takaichi expressed serious concern that the export restrictions could severely affect supply chains of G7 countries and other like-minded nations.

She emphasized the importance of collaborating with like-minded countries and international organizations to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals.

The Japanese leader also voiced her commitment to advancing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, which was proposed by Japan 10 years ago.

To strengthen the region's autonomy and resilience, she said that Japan is eager to expand cooperation to become stronger and wealthier together by utilizing multiple tools, including official development assistance and private funds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]