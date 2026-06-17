Japan, France Leaders Agree to Deepen Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including economic security and advanced technology development.

The two leaders also discussed issues in Asia, including North Korea's abductions and its nuclear and missile programs, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France, Evian.

They did not discuss Japan's possible dispatch of Self-Defense Forces personnel to the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi and Macron, who last met in April, maintained an amicable atmosphere during the 20-minute talks and even struck a pose together from the popular Japanese manga series "Dragon Ball," according to Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato.

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