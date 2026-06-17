Japan to Support Middle East Reconstruction after Final Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to support reconstruction in areas battered by the Middle East conflict following a final agreement between the United States and Iran to end fighting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

"After a final agreement is reached, we'll do our best and play a role in achieving peace, stability, restoration and reconstruction across the entire Middle East," Kihara told a press conference.

According to news reports, a memorandum of understanding recently reached by Washington and Tehran includes the creation of a 300-billion-dollar fund for reconstruction projects in Iran to be undertaken in part by Japanese companies.

Kihara declined to comment on this in detail, saying that the memorandum has yet to be published.

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