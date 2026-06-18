Japan's Takaichi Hails U.S.-Iran Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday welcomed a deal between the United States and Iran to end their conflict at a press conference held at the end of her visit to Europe, which began on Saturday.

"I appreciate the efforts toward peace," Takaichi said, referring to the deal.

Regarding the possibility of dispatching Japan's Self-Defense Forces to the Strait of Hormuz, the prime minister said, "Nothing has been decided." Still, she emphasized that she would assess the U.S.-Iran agreement and subsequent developments.

On her G7 summit debut since taking office last October, Takaichi also said at the press conference in France that "the G7 was able to send a clear and unified message on energy security to the world."

Before attending the three-day G7 summit in Evian, eastern France, which ended on Wednesday, Takaichi visited Britain and Italy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]