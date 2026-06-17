10 Nippon Yusen Freighters Still in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--About 10 cargo vessels of Nippon Yusen K.K. remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Takaya Soga, president of the major Japanese shipping firm, said Wednesday.

"The situation is beyond what a private firm can handle," he also said at an annual general meeting of Nippon Yusen shareholders in Tokyo, adding, "Not only Iran and Japan but also other governments are discussing how to let ships that remain in the Gulf leave the area."

The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum to end their conflict, but its content has not been disclosed.

"Many things in the details of the memorandum, particularly how to ensure safe navigation in the strait, remain to be confirmed," Soga said.

"We aim to return to normal ship operations" while prioritizing the safety of the crew members on vessels related to the company, the president said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]