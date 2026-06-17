Tokyo IT Firm Chief Served Fresh Arrest Warrant for Killing Exec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department served a fresh arrest warrant on the president of an information technology firm Wednesday on suspicion of killing an executive of the company.

Katsuya Mizuguchi, 49, is alleged to have murdered Takeshi Kamiyama, 54, at the firm's office in the Akasaka district in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward around Sept. 28, 2025.

Only the trunk of the victim was discovered in a bag in a mountain in the city of Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on May 29. Mizuguchi has been arrested and indicted for allegedly abandoning the body of Kamiyama.

The MPD also arrested Hayato Suzuki, a 29-year-old unemployed man from Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, on Wednesday for allegedly helping Mizuguchi damage and dump the victim's body.

An issue related to executive compensation is believed to be behind the murder.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]