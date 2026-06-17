1st Overseas Sukesan Udon Noodle Shop to Open in Taipei

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Noodle chain Sukesan Udon, which originated in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will open an outlet in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, its first overseas branch.

Sukesan Co., the operator of the noodle chain and a unit of major Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co., will open two more outlets in Taipei by the end of the year.

The new outlet, operated by Taiwan Skylark Co., is located at the Dayeh Takashimaya department store.

It will aim to become the top choice for everyday Japanese cuisine among Taiwanese consumers, Taiwan Skylark Chairperson Lee Ti-jung said.

The chain's signature beef-and-burdock tempura udon is priced at 220 Taiwan dollars, or about 1,100 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]