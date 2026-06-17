Nissan to Launch New Kicks Compact SUV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it will release new models of its Kicks compact SUV on Thursday, its first redesign in six years.

The Japanese automaker aims to revitalize its sales with the strategic vehicle, which has sold more than 1.8 million units worldwide, as it seeks to go on the offensive in the growing compact SUV market.

The new second-generation Kicks is equipped with Nissan's third-generation "e-POWER" hybrid system, making it the first model in the company's domestic lineup to feature the powertrain, which is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce noise.

The back seat and luggage compartment are roomier than those of the previous models, to meet the needs of the target family segment.

The original Kicks was released overseas in 2016. It was later introduced on the domestic market but its sales were sluggish at around 110,000 units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]