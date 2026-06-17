Japan to Allow Effective Ban on "Minpaku" Private Lodgings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday that it plans to enable local governments to effectively ban "minpaku" private lodging services through ordinances if such operations pose a threat to the local living environment.

The measure is aimed at better addressing nuisances by minpaku guests, such as making a lot of noise and breaking rules on taking out garbage. The agency plans to issue a notice to local governments nationwide by the end of this month.

"Various issues are surfacing as many minpaku facilities are located even in quiet residential areas," agency chief Shigeki Murata told a press conference the same day.

The law on private lodging business allows minpaku facilities to be operated for up to 180 days a year. The agency plans to enable local governments to issue ordinances setting the cap at zero days, effectively banning operations.

Such de facto bans are expected to be adopted if the number of minpaku facilities is expected to increase in quiet residential neighborhoods or near schools, possibly damaging living and learning environments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]