Japan, Oman to Closely Communicate to Safeguard Hormuz Shipping

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Oman agreed Wednesday to maintain close communication to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, reached the agreement in a telephone call amid regional tensions around the waterway north of Oman.

Motegi praised Oman for playing an important role as an intermediary between the United States and Iran.

He added that Japan intends to play an active role in regional recovery and reconstruction efforts with an eye toward a final settlement of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, Albusaidi briefed Motegi on the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the outlook.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]