JIP Calls for Swift Introduction of Nuclear Submarines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Innovation Party, the junior partner in the country's ruling coalition, on Wednesday called for the swift introduction of nuclear-powered submarines, citing China's constant naval expansion into the Pacific.

The request is part of a set of proposals as the government plans to update the country's three key documents on security policy later this year. The JIP will submit the proposals to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as early as next week.

The JIP and the Liberal Democratic Party, the dominant partner in the ruling bloc, last year agreed that the country would possess vertical launching system, or VLS, submarines using next-generation propulsion systems.

In its proposals, the JIP said that nuclear power is the only option for the next-generation propulsion systems that enable submarines to operate underwater for long periods and over long distances.

Saying that nuclear submarines "should be introduced as soon as possible," the JIP called on the government to compile a concrete deployment plan quickly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]