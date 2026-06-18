Tokaido, Sanyo Shinkansen Trains to Have Private Compartments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, and West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said Wednesday that they will start offering Supreme Class premium private compartments on their Shinkansen bullet trains on Oct. 1.

A private compartment for two passengers, to be built in the seventh car of the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen train sets, will cost 60,790 yen per person for a one-way trip between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka, a city in western Japan. This is 41,400 yen higher than the price of a Green Car premium seat.

Single-user compartments will be built in the 10th car, and semi-private compartments will be rolled out in fiscal 2027, which begins next April.

The compartments will feature reclining seats and lockable doors, and can only be purchased online.

The Supreme Class “allows us to provide better services to customers who want high-quality offerings,” JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]