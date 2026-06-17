Japan Imperial Couple Attend Welcoming Ceremony in Amsterdam

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are on a state visit to the Netherlands, attended a welcoming ceremony held at Dam Square in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The Emperor and the Empress arrived at the ceremony venue from the Royal Palace Amsterdam, where they are staying, with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The national anthems of both countries were played, and a guard of honor lined up. The Japanese Imperial couple and the Dutch royal couple then spoke with some 30 Japanese school students in the Netherlands, who also participated in the ceremony, and took photos with them.

Led by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Imperial couple walked to a monument for the war dead in the square and offered flowers. After a trumpet performance, they stood in silence for a minute and a half.

At a press conference held Thursday last week, before the start of the tour, Emperor Naruhito touched on the internment of Dutch people by the now-defunct Japanese military during World War II, saying, "I would like to think about the fact that there are people who are still suffering pain."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]