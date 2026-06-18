Japan Lower House Commission OKs Referendum Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--A commission of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, on Thursday passed a bill to revise the law on national referendums for amending the Constitution.

At a meeting of the Lower House Commission on the Constitution, the bill was approved by a majority vote with support from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp and some opposition groups, including the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Democratic Party for the People and Team Mirai. The Japanese Communist Party voted against the bill.

Cosponsored by the LDP, its coalition partner, Japan Innovation Party, the DPFP and Sanseito, the bill is designed to align the requirements for the appointment of referendum watchers with those in public office elections.

The bill is expected to be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, after clearing the Lower House at a plenary meeting Friday. The ruling bloc aims to realize the enactment during the current Diet session ending July 17.

The opposition CRA earlier considered submitting an amendment to the bill, saying there was a need to specify regulations on commercials for or against constitutional amendments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]