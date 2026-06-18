Ex-Japan Lawmaker Konno Gets Suspended Sentence over Name-Lending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced former Japanese lawmaker Tomohiro Konno to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for lending his name as a lawyer to unqualified people.

Konno, 50, had unqualified people use his name as a lawyer to do legal work related to fraud victims between December 2023 and January 2024 in violation of the attorneys' law, according to the ruling.

Presiding Judge Takao Okawa recognized that work done by those people, including interviews on fraud damage, required legal qualifications.

Konno was elected for the first time to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, in 2012 under the ticket of the Liberal Democratic Party. He served two terms but was defeated in the 2017 poll and has been working as a lawyer since then.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]