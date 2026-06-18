Japanese Artist Creates Giant Mural in Miami for World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese artist Dragon76 has completed a giant mural in Miami, Florida, which is hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The mural, measuring about 1,580 square meters, was created at the request of a local organization for the tournament.

Painted on the side of a rental storage facility, the work stands about 35 meters high and 45 meters wide, showing children playing soccer in a near-future street setting.

Dragon76 worked on the project with his wife, Ayako, using a high-altitude work platform and spending 10 days from June 4.

"It is the largest piece I have ever drawn," he said. "I made it with the hope that soccer will continue even if the world changes."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]