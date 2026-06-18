Japan's Emperor Wishes for Peace at Banquet in Netherlands

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his wish for peace in a speech on Wednesday at a banquet in Amsterdam hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Touching on the history of Japan and the Netherlands fighting each other during World War II, the Emperor said in the English speech, "I sincerely hope that our two countries will continue to walk together for peace in the future."

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are on a state visit to the Netherlands, attended the banquet held at the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

"The longstanding exchanges between our two countries are nothing less than the fruit of the extraordinary enthusiasm and efforts of the governments and people of both countries," the Emperor said, referring to over 400 years of exchanges that never ceased even during the period when Japan adopted a policy of national isolation.

Touching on the war, the Emperor said, "We must always strive to be modest in learning from our past history, listen to the pains and sorrows of the people with compassion and must pass on our tragic experiences and hardships to future generations so that such sorrow is never repeated."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]