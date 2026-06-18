Record 3,623 Had Mountaineering Accidents in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who met with mountaineering accidents in Japan rose 226 from the previous year to 3,623 in 2025, highest on record dating back to 1961, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number of accidents hit the second-highest level of 3,122, up 176. Of the climbers involved in such accidents, 332 died or remained missing, up 32.

For visitors to Japan, both numbers of accidents and victims hit the highest levels since 2018.

Those who met with mountaineering accidents numbered 171 in the Chichibu mountain system, 168 in the Tanzawa mountain mass and 106 in the Takao mountain system. All of the mountains are located fully or partially in the greater Tokyo area.

The number of climbers who had accidents on Mount Fuji, the highest peak in the country, fell by 34 to 49 following the introduction of climbing restrictions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]