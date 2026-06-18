Japan Police Send Liaison to Thailand for Fraud Crackdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday that it has assigned a liaison to Thailand to coordinate with authorities in Southeast Asian countries to combat fraud involving “tokuryu” loosely organized anonymous criminal groups.

The liaison, a male police officer in his 30s from the NPA’s Second Organized Crime Division, will be based in Bangkok to analyze the crime situation and make early-phase responses to expose fraud operations.

Thai authorities play a key role in tackling fraud cases in Southeast Asian countries. Personnel from the United States and European countries are also stationed in Thailand.

The Japanese liaison’s main duties include building relationships with Thai authorities and his counterparts from various countries, as well as collecting and analyzing information.

When a fraud base is found in a nearby country, the liaison will coordinate a joint investigation when necessary and gather information on Japanese individuals involved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]