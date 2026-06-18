Japan Promotes Food Safety in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry hosted an event in Seoul on Wednesday to highlight the safety of Japanese food in a bid to build momentum for lifting South Korea's ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.

Currently, South Korea bans imports of fishery products from eight prefectures following the March 2011 meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Seoul event brought together more than 100 people, including local food distributors, restaurant owners and South Korean government officials.

A ministry official said that Japanese fishery products exceeding safety standards are not distributed on the market, explaining inspection methods for radioactive substances currently used in Japan.

The official also said that the number of countries and regions restricting imports of Japanese fishery products has declined as international understanding of their safety, based on scientific evidence, has grown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]