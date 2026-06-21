Japan Referee at World Cup Also Juggles Job as City Employee

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., June 21 (Jiji Press)--A member of the squad of FIFA match officials appointed for the ongoing FIFA World Cup also works as an employee of a city government in western Japan.

Those working with Jun Mihara, 45, at the city government of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have voiced how proud they were of their peer being part of one of the biggest men's soccer tournaments, saying that, in his work as a city government employee, Mihara is a dependable person with extensive knowledge.

Hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, the quadrennial soccer event kicked off on June 11.

Juggling his life as a soccer referee, Mihara also works for the sports promotion division at the Matsue city government, being tasked with bringing sports tournaments and training camps to the city and providing participants with information on Matsue's sightseeing spots and restaurants.

He is also working to boost support for the Shimane Susanoo Magic in the Japan Professional Basketball League, or B.League. The team is Shimane's only professional sports team.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]