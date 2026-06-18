Takaichi Cabinet's Approval Rate Falls to 54.3 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet fell by 5.1 percentage points from the previous month to 54.3 pct in June, hitting the lowest level since she took office last October, a monthly survey by Jiji Press showed Thursday.

According to the June survey, conducted for four days through Monday, the proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet rose by 2.5 points to 22.2 pct, hitting the highest level since Takaichi's inauguration.

The results apparently reflect media reports claiming that Takaichi's campaign posted videos defaming her rivals on social media during recent elections, including last year's Liberal Democratic Party presidential race.

Of respondents supporting the Takaichi cabinet, 23.0 pct praised her leadership skills. On the other hand, 9.2 pct of those disapproving of the cabinet said that she is unreliable.

The survey also asked whether the consumption tax rate on food items should be cut to zero pct or 1 pct, with 40.7 pct of respondents choosing zero pct and 29.4 pct pointing to 1 pct. Meanwhile, 22.1 pct said there is no need to cut the tax rate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]