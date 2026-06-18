Taiwan Pres. Lai Calls for Deeper Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Thursday called for stronger cooperation with Japan in areas including technology and security.

At a press conference in Taipei with foreign media, Lai said Japan and Taiwan are the most important drivers of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Apparently with an eye on building supply chains free from China's influence, Lai said deeper Taiwan-Japan collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and unmanned aircraft could help establish democratic supply chains benefiting both sides.

He also called for greater coordination on disaster preparedness and maritime security.

On maritime boundary delimitation talks between Japan and the Philippines covering waters east of Taiwan, Lai said Taiwan would safeguard its interests in line with international norms and the self-ruled island's agreements with each of the two countries. Lai stopped short of commenting directly on the talks and instead reiterated Taiwan's basic stance, apparently seeking to avoid friction with Japan and the Philippines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]