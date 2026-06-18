Japanese Emperor Naruhito Attends Luncheon in The Hague

Newsfrom Japan

The Hague, Netherlands, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, now on a state visit to the Netherlands, attended a luncheon hosted by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten at a museum in The Hague on Thursday.

After listening to explanations about artworks on display at the Mauritshuis museum, including those by renowned 17th-century Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn, the Emperor took a commemorative photo with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and the prime minister in front of "Girl with a Pearl Earring," a famous work by Johannes Vermeer, another distinguished Dutch artist in the 17th century.

In an address at the luncheon, Emperor Naruhito said he sincerely hopes that the friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and the Netherlands will become deeper and more multifaceted for next-generation youths and children of the two countries.

He also noted that Girl with a Pearl Earring is slated to be exhibited in Japan.

Earlier in the day, Emperor Naruhito visited the Dutch upper house in The Hague. He took a photo and spoke with the chiefs of both the upper house and the lower house.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]