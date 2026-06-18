Asahi Group to Launch "Calpis" Drink in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday that it will launch its Calpis fermented milk-based drink in India.

Asahi Group inked a franchise agreement with Indian beverage manufacturer Varun Beverages Ltd. for the Calpis introduction in the South Asian nation.

The Japanese firm will sell the ready-to-drink type of the beverage in two flavors, original and mango, in the second half of this year or later.

The move marks Asahi Group's first entry into the Indian nonalcoholic beverage market. The company made the decision as it sees an opportunity in India's food culture, where the yogurt-based drink known as lassi is popular, in addition to anticipating strong market growth.

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