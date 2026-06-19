Japan Opposition CRA Proposes Merger Talks with CDP, Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Junya Ogawa, leader of Japan's main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, on Friday urged the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito to formally enter negotiations with the CRA on a merger among the three parties.

Ogawa separately met with executives of the two opposition parties to convey the proposal. The CDP and Komeito have expressed their willingness to enter negotiations.

The three parties are expected to start full-fledged discussions on policies and cooperation for election campaigns from next week at the earliest. Ogawa aims to consolidate their opinions by the July 17 end of the current session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We definitely need an alternative to the current administration," Ogawa said at a press conference. "We will hold discussions from the perspective of what centrist and liberal forces should be."

Ogawa expressed hope that the three parties would reach an agreement by around July 17, when the current Diet session is slated to end.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]