Japan Postal Privatization Revision Clears Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Friday enacted a bill to revise the postal privatization and related laws, paving the way for subsidies to preserve the nationwide post office network.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber, adopted the bill by a majority vote at a plenary meeting, following its passage through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Tuesday.

Under the new subsidy program, the government will provide about 65 billion yen annually from fiscal 2027, using funds including dividends from government-held shares in Japan Post Holdings Co.

To strengthen the group’s financial base, the revision will oblige Japan Post Holdings to keep its equity stakes in Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance Co. above one-third for the foreseeable future.

Before the revision, Japan Post Holdings was required to dispose of its stakes in the two financial units as early as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]