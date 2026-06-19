Japan Ratifies ACSAs with Philippines, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday ratified acquisition and cross-servicing agreements with the Philippines, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The ACSAs, which facilitate the reciprocal provision of fuel and munitions between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the militaries of the three countries, were approved with a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The ruling bloc and some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, voted in support of the pacts.

With the approval, Japan now has ACSAs in place with 11 countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany.

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