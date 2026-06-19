Japan's Kubo to Miss World Cup Match against Tunisia

Newsfrom Japan

Nashville, Tennessee, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese men's national soccer team midfielder Takefusa Kubo will miss Saturday's FIFA World Cup Group F match against Tunisia in Mexico due to a left knee injury, it was learned Thursday.

Kubo, 25, who plays for Real Sociedad in Spain's La Liga, sustained the injury during Japan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on Sunday.

He did not participate in team practice in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday and also rested at the team's accommodation on Thursday.

The team has left Nashville for the Mexican city of Monterrey for the Tunisia match without Kubo.

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