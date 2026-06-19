Japan Imperial Couple Visit Dutch Pediatric Cancer Center

Newsfrom Japan

Amsterdam, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on a trip to the Netherlands as state guests, visited a pediatric cancer center in Utrecht on Friday.

The Imperial couple as well as Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima interacted with children fighting their diseases at the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology.

The King and the Queen introduced Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to children, calling the couple important guests from Japan.

Empress Masako received a bouquet of flowers from a 3-year-old Japanese girl fighting leukemia and told her that they are beautiful.

The Imperial and royal couples took photos with children and their parents. Queen Maxima often visits the pediatric cancer center to encourage children who are undergoing medical treatment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]