Japan Extends SDF Dispatch to South Sudan by 1 Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to extend the deployment of Self-Defense Forces personnel to the headquarters of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, by one year until the end of June 2027.

The deployment, conducted under the law on cooperation in U.N. peacekeeping operations, has continued since 2011.

Four SDF members are stationed in the capital, Juba, where they perform duties including information analysis.

The extension "will help Japan play a leading role in supporting U.N. efforts to maintain international peace," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference.

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