Fire at Tokyo Elementary School Injures 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A fire on Friday at an elementary school in a densely populated area of Tokyo left 11 people, mainly children, injured.

Around 11 a.m., there was an emergency call reporting that "smoke was coming from the music room on the fourth floor" of Takinogawa Daisan Elementary School in Kita Ward.

The fire, extinguished in about three hours, damaged about 200 square meters of the school building, according to sources including the Tokyo Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued three pupils and one teacher who could not escape. Two pupils fell and suffered bone fractures while evacuating from the music room, and six others had smoke inhalation or other injuries. Three teachers were also injured.

All 11 people were taken to hospital. They are reported to be conscious.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]