Former Top Japan Bureaucrat Futahashi Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Masahiro Futahashi, who served as deputy chief cabinet secretary for administrative affairs under former prime ministers Junichiro Koizumi and Yasuo Fukuda for a total of four years, died of pneumonia on June 8. He was 84.

In 1964, Futahashi joined the Ministry of Home Affairs, now the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, where he held such posts as chief of the finance bureau and vice minister.

Between 2003 and 2006, Futahashi held the position of deputy chief cabinet secretary under the Koizumi administration.

Although he stepped down from the post following the launch of the first cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he made an unusual return as deputy chief cabinet secretary under the Fukuda administration in 2007.

Futahashi was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2013.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]