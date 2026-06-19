Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Fresh Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average rose 196.57 points, or 0.27 pct, to 71,250.06 in Tokyo trading on Friday, hitting a record closing high for the fifth session in a row.

Semiconductors and other artificial intelligence-related issues continued to draw buying interest. But stocks came under pressure from profit-taking in general amid concern over the market's overheating following their recent rises.

The Nikkei average remained in negative territory for much of the afternoon session.

The broader TOPIX index fell 23.22 points, or 0.57 pct, to 4,044.96, the first drop in three sessions.

Uncertainty remains over the conflict in the Middle East, leading to a pause in buying momentum, brokers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]