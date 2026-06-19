Final Vessel Carrying Japanese Nationals Leaves Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A vessel carrying three Japanese crew members has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, heading for Japan, meaning that no vessels carrying Japanese nationals remain in the Persian Gulf, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

No health problems have been reported among the Japanese crew members of the final vessel, according to the minister.

"They have endured tremendous hardships, both physically and mentally, due to their prolonged stranding, and it is extremely important that they be evacuated as soon as possible," Motegi told a press conference.

"We will continue diplomatic efforts to enable the remaining 37 Japan-linked vessels in the Persian Gulf to pass through the strait as soon as possible," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X, formerly Twitter.

The crude oil tanker named Tenzan, which belongs to Japanese crude oil transporter Kyoei Tanker Co., transited the strait. It is believed to be loaded with crude oil.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]