Japan to Raise Visa Fees for Foreigners in 1st Revision in 48 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to raise the fees for visas for foreign nationals by revising a related cabinet order.

The decision, made at a cabinet meeting on Friday, marks the first revision of the visa fees in 48 years, since 1978.

The fee will be increased from the current 3,000 yen to 15,000 yen for a single-entry visa and from 6,000 yen to 30,000 yen for a multiple-entry visa. The new fees will apply to applications submitted on or after July 1.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi explained at a press conference that the change reflects rising prices, adding that he does not expect it to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]